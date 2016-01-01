Overview of Dr. Ling Zhu, MD

Dr. Ling Zhu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER / PROGRAM OF RADIOGRAPHY.



Dr. Zhu works at Chixin Fang Medical PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.