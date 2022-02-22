Overview of Dr. Lingaiah Janumpally, MD

Dr. Lingaiah Janumpally, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital.



Dr. Janumpally works at AV Neuroscience Medical Group in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.