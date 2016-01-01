Dr. Linglei Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linglei Ma, MD
Overview
Dr. Linglei Ma, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University Medical School.
Locations
Anne Arundel Dermatology7671 Quarterfield Rd Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (443) 351-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
About Dr. Linglei Ma, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- 1164504122
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Yale University
- Johns Hopkins University Medical School
- Anatomic Pathology, Dermatopathology and Pathology Recertification
