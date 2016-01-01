Overview of Dr. Lingpin Hung, MD

Dr. Lingpin Hung, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from National Taiwan University, Preventive Medicine and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Hung works at Lingpin Hung, MD in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.