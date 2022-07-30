Overview of Dr. Linh Dang, MD

Dr. Linh Dang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Dang works at Springwoods Neurology Clinic in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Huntsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.