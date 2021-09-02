Dr. Linh Moran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linh Moran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
St Marks OB/GYN Associates1140 E 3900 S Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 268-6811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Moran is by far my favorite and that’s saying a lot because I’ve seen many doctors because of how much I’ve had to move. She made me feel totally comfortable from day 1. Also when I was in labor the nurses in the hospital all were saying how lucky I am that I was able to have her as my doctor so it sounds like she’s liked by lots of people. If I didn’t have to move again she would be the doctor I go to for all my babies deliveries. I was actually suppose to move before my second baby came and refused to because I didn’t want anyone else delivering my baby.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
