Dr. Linh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linh Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linh Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Global MD Network LLC14780 W Mountain View Blvd Ste 110, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 374-3005
-
2
MD24, Inc.12425 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85378 Directions (623) 374-7774
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ameritas
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- First Dental Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Knowledgeable about my condition. He was able to explain to me in detail what I should do.
About Dr. Linh Nguyen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1275596827
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California - American College of Physician Executives
- University Of Virginia, Lynchburg Family Practice Residency
- University Of Virginia, Lynchberg Family Medicine Residency
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- San Jose State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.