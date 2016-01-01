Overview of Dr. Lini Bhatia, MD

Dr. Lini Bhatia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Bhatia works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Braintree, MA with other offices in Norwood, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.