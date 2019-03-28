Dr. Linn Katus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linn Katus, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linn Katus, DO
Dr. Linn Katus, DO is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Katus works at
Dr. Katus' Office Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street21 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, very knowledgeable and patient. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Linn Katus, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1720379969
Neurology
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katus has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Katus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.