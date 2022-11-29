Dr. Linnea Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linnea Meyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Linnea Meyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
Blue Hills Sports & Spine of Boston30 Lancaster St Ste 100, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 918-7598
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meyer is a great doctor very kind and caring! She has helped me through many diagnoses and get on the right track to finding help for recovery! I’m very thankful for her!
About Dr. Linnea Meyer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316096746
Education & Certifications
- Lawrence Fam Prac
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Earlham College
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.