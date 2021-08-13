Overview of Dr. Linnette Lopez, MD

Dr. Linnette Lopez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at Florida Rheumatology Care in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.