Dr. Linnette Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linnette Lopez, MD
Dr. Linnette Lopez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
Florida Rheumatology Care7630 N Wickham Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 725-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Prior week dr had family emergency. So wait time inside was long (trying to catch up canceled appointments). Very pleased with my visit. Listened well, asked correct questions, explained condition and requested bloodwork and X-rays. I felt a priority
About Dr. Linnette Lopez, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1942499041
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
