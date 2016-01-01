See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Linnie Golightly, MD

Internal Medicine
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Linnie Golightly, MD

Dr. Linnie Golightly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Golightly works at Linnie Maria Golightly M D in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Golightly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Linnie Maria Golightly M D
    1305 York Ave Fl 4, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Linnie Golightly, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710028246
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
