Dr. Linnie Rabjohn, DPM

Podiatry
3.1 (14)
Mansfield, TX
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Linnie Rabjohn, DPM

Dr. Linnie Rabjohn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Iowa State University.

Dr. Rabjohn works at Interventional Partners LLC in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rabjohn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Partners LLC
    1001 Matlock Rd Ste 103, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 467-1990
  2. 2
    Baylor Surgicare At Mansfield LLC
    280 Regency Pkwy, Mansfield, TX 76063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 453-2744
  3. 3
    Arlington Mansfield Foot & Ankle Centers PA
    400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 201, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 467-1990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dr. Rabjohn's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Rabjohn

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Linnie Rabjohn, DPM

    Education & Certifications

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.