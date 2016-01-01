Overview of Dr. Linnie Rabjohn, DPM

Dr. Linnie Rabjohn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Iowa State University.



Dr. Rabjohn works at Interventional Partners LLC in Mansfield, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.