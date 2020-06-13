Dr. Lino Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lino Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lino Fernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 66 years of experience. They graduated from Havana University School Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
New Perspective Mental Health LLC6141 Sunset Dr Ste 402, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 507-8300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lino B. Fernandez, MD, and Associates, PA2103 Coral Way Ste 601, Coral Gables, FL 33145 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So amazing, he saved my life. Understanding, kind hearted and experienced. Great in-house physiologist Iris too.
About Dr. Lino Fernandez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 66 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881682342
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Havana University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.