Overview of Dr. Lino Miele, MD

Dr. Lino Miele, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Miele works at Cooper University Health Care in Mount Laurel, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.