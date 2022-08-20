See All Plastic Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Linsey Etherington, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Linsey Etherington, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (36)
Map Pin Small Boise, ID
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Linsey Etherington, MD

Dr. Linsey Etherington, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. 

Dr. Etherington works at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Etherington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
    1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 489-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
    900 N Liberty St Ste 101, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 302-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Etherington?

    Aug 20, 2022
    Appointment was. For pre surgery exam and discussion and details of my upcoming mastectomy procedure on right breast scheduled for 8/23/22
    — Aug 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Linsey Etherington, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Linsey Etherington, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Etherington to family and friends

    Dr. Etherington's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Etherington

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Linsey Etherington, MD.

    About Dr. Linsey Etherington, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336309434
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Etherington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Etherington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Etherington works at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Etherington’s profile.

    Dr. Etherington has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Etherington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Etherington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etherington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etherington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etherington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Linsey Etherington, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.