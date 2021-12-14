Dr. Linsey Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linsey Harrison, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.
New West Physicians Specialty Clinic1536 Cole Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80401 Directions (303) 716-8027
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Harrison has been my doctor for several years now. In the past, I had trouble finding a provider who I can vibe with and openly share my health journey. She is kind, listens, patient and genuinely tries to hear me out and understand me before creating plan/changing it, etc. I am grateful to have found her!
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Psychiatry
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.