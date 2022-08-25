Dr. Linus Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linus Abrams, MD
Overview of Dr. Linus Abrams, MD
Dr. Linus Abrams, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL.
Dr. Abrams' Office Locations
Abrams Linus S Office4 Dearfield Dr Ste 107, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 861-2654
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Having been referred to him by another professional, I consider myself fortunate to have found Dr. Abrahms. His empathy, intelligence, and ability to listen sets him apart from so many others. He is a good human being who has the interest and ability to help, you will be in good hands. I read a negative review and cant help but think the reviewer has Dr Abrahms confused with someone else, my experience could not be more opposite.
About Dr. Linus Abrams, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1073675922
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel-Boston Harvard Med Sch
- Columbia Coll Of Pts
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
