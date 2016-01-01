Overview

Dr. Linus Leivon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Leivon works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN with other offices in Deer River, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.