Dr. Linus Leivon, MD

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linus Leivon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Leivon works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Grand Rapids, MN with other offices in Deer River, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic
    115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Linus Leivon, MD

Specialties

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336661644
    Education & Certifications

    • NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
    • Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Deer River
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

