Dr. Linwah Yip, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Linwah Yip, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Upmc Altoona, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.

Dr. Yip works at University of Pittsburgh Physicians Department of Endocrine Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Pittsburgh Physicians Department of Endocrine Surgery
    3471 5th Ave Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-0467
  2. 2
    Falk Office
    3601 5th Ave # 6B, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-0467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Meadville Medical Center
  • Upmc Altoona
  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cancer

Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 24, 2022
    Dr. Yip is a wonderful doctor and surgeon. I was very concerned about having the parathyroid surgery because I was concerned my voice would not be the same afterwards. Although the surgery was supposed to last for only 1.5 hours, it took her 3 hours because there was a lot of scaring and wrapping around my vocal cords. She took her time to do the surgery and although it has been 3 years, I will never forget how each time the nurses or persons attending me before the surgery would comment that I had the best surgeon, and I was in good hands. Today, I can sing and my voice is strong. I thank GOD that Dr. Yip was my surgeon. Thank you Dr. Yip for your attentive care!!! I would definitely recommend Dr. Yip!!!!
    S. M. — Jun 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Linwah Yip, MD
    About Dr. Linwah Yip, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457463952
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • University of Florida Health Science Center
    • U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linwah Yip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yip works at University of Pittsburgh Physicians Department of Endocrine Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Yip’s profile.

    Dr. Yip has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Yip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yip.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

