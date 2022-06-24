Dr. Linwah Yip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linwah Yip, MD
Overview
Dr. Linwah Yip, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Upmc Altoona, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Dr. Yip works at
Locations
-
1
University of Pittsburgh Physicians Department of Endocrine Surgery3471 5th Ave Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-0467
-
2
Falk Office3601 5th Ave # 6B, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-0467
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Upmc Altoona
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yip is a wonderful doctor and surgeon. I was very concerned about having the parathyroid surgery because I was concerned my voice would not be the same afterwards. Although the surgery was supposed to last for only 1.5 hours, it took her 3 hours because there was a lot of scaring and wrapping around my vocal cords. She took her time to do the surgery and although it has been 3 years, I will never forget how each time the nurses or persons attending me before the surgery would comment that I had the best surgeon, and I was in good hands. Today, I can sing and my voice is strong. I thank GOD that Dr. Yip was my surgeon. Thank you Dr. Yip for your attentive care!!! I would definitely recommend Dr. Yip!!!!
About Dr. Linwah Yip, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1457463952
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yip accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yip has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Yip. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.