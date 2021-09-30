See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Lionel Handler, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (18)
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lionel Handler, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CLARK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Handler works at Strimling Dermatology, Laser & Vein Institute in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Boulder City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Robert B. Strimling MD & Associates LLC
    10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 350, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-6400
    Foot & Ankle Surgical Group Llp
    999 Adams Blvd Ste 104, Boulder City, NV 89005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 293-0393

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2021
    My wife and I have been going to Dr. Handler for more than ten years for regular dermatology checkups and some minor skin surgeries. His manner is always friendly but business-like, and all the work he has done has been excellent. In 2013 my wife was misdiagnosed with a sebaceous cyst by another doctor; Dr. Handler correctly discerned that it was not a cyst, referred her to a specialist for what turned out to be Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. That was potentially lifesaving, and we are very grateful to him for that. Dr. Handler gets 5 stars plus from us.
    Jim and Chonita Ireland — Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Lionel Handler, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013988260
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus|Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • CLARK UNIVERSITY
