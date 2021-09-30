Overview

Dr. Lionel Handler, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CLARK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Handler works at Strimling Dermatology, Laser & Vein Institute in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Boulder City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.