See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Commerce, GA
Dr. Lionel Meadows, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lionel Meadows, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (39)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lionel Meadows, MD

Dr. Lionel Meadows, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commerce, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia In Augusta-M.D. and is affiliated with Stephens County Hospital.

Dr. Meadows works at Meadows Surgical Arts in Commerce, GA with other offices in Buford, GA and Monroe, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Julie Fryman, MD
Dr. Julie Fryman, MD
4.5 (79)
View Profile
Dr. Stephanie Grogan, MD
Dr. Stephanie Grogan, MD
4.7 (38)
View Profile
Dr. H Kit Howard, MD
Dr. H Kit Howard, MD
4.7 (26)
View Profile

Dr. Meadows' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meadows Surgical Arts
    30931 Highway 441 S, Commerce, GA 30529 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 335-3555
  2. 2
    Meadows Surgical Arts
    2725 Mall Of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA 30519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 541-0339
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Meadows Surgical Arts
    127 1/2 N Broad St Ste 10, Monroe, GA 30655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 605-0882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stephens County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Meadows?

    Aug 24, 2019
    I have had a great experience with Dr Meadows and the entire staff! He’s very professional,the staff are so thorough and kind in every thing they did for me. I would highly recommend this Surgical Arts clinic for any procedure. They were truly so informative and caring thru the surgery and post surgery. I’m only 3 days into recovery but I can see I’m going to be thrilled with my results. Thank you so much, all of you sweet gals and Doctor Meadows, Josh, intern Doctor!
    — Aug 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lionel Meadows, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lionel Meadows, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meadows to family and friends

    Dr. Meadows' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Meadows

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lionel Meadows, MD.

    About Dr. Lionel Meadows, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093708000
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cosmetic Surgery|Fellow, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgeons|Fellow, American College Of Surgeons|Fellow, American Congress Of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Tenn|University Of Tennessee
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Tenn|University Of Tennessee
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Georgia In Augusta-M.D.
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lionel Meadows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meadows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meadows has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meadows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Meadows. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meadows.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meadows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meadows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lionel Meadows, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.