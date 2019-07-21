Dr. Lionel Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lionel Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Lionel Nelson, MD
Dr. Lionel Nelson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Camino ENT2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 765, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1483
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had somnoplasty to reduce a huge tonsil over 15 years ago. The procedure was a success permanently shrinking the tonsil without the trama of traditional surgical removal. Dr. Nelson's professionalism and compassion in resolving this long time condition is still greatly appreciated!
About Dr. Lionel Nelson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Uc San Diego Med Center|UC San Diego Med Ctr
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Vertigo, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.