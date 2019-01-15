Overview

Dr. Lior Shamai, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Shamai works at Owensboro Medical Practice in Owensboro, KY with other offices in Tell City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.