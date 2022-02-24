Overview of Dr. Lioudmila Kinachtchouk, MD

Dr. Lioudmila Kinachtchouk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ternopolo Med Inst, Ternopol and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Kinachtchouk works at MDVIP - Saginaw, Michigan in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.