Dr. Lioudmila Sitnikova, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Buffalo Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sitnikova works at Urology Associates Ltd. in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.