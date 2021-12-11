Dr. Lioudmila Sitnikova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sitnikova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lioudmila Sitnikova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lioudmila Sitnikova, MD
Dr. Lioudmila Sitnikova, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Buffalo Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sitnikova works at
Dr. Sitnikova's Office Locations
Urology Associates Ltd.6525 France Ave S Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-6501
Minnesota Urology7500 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 927-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Buffalo Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had bladder repair and hysterectomy several years ago. She is professional, thorough, and caring.
About Dr. Lioudmila Sitnikova, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1821143645
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sitnikova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sitnikova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sitnikova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sitnikova has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sitnikova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sitnikova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sitnikova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sitnikova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sitnikova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.