Dr. Lirim Krveshi, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Danville, IN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Lirim Krveshi, MD

Dr. Lirim Krveshi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Danville, IN. They graduated from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Des Moines, IA and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Krveshi works at Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krveshi's Office Locations

    Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine
    112 Hospital Ln Ste 303, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Lirim Krveshi, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1255759536
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine - Des Moines, IA
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health
    • Danbury Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lirim Krveshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krveshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krveshi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krveshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krveshi works at Hendricks Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine in Danville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Krveshi’s profile.

    Dr. Krveshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krveshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krveshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krveshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

