Offers telehealth
Dr. Lirim Tonuzi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Wfhn Neurology - Westchester1814 Westchester Dr Ste 401, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 802-2083
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is gentle and kind as well as compassionate and completely thorough with each examination, regardless of your neurological issue. He takes his time with you answers any questions that you have and make sure that you are treated for your condition and very well taken care of. He is beyond prompt when it comes to answering you in the online with messaging. I just can’t recommend him more to patients looking for a neurologist who cares more about the patient than money or insurance companies. You can rest, assured that he will treat you with dignity and respect and give you the best care possible. - T
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Albanian
- 1386660066
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Tonuzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tonuzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tonuzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tonuzi speaks Albanian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonuzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonuzi.
