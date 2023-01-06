Overview of Dr. Lirim Tonuzi, MD

Dr. Lirim Tonuzi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Tonuzi works at Wfhn Neurology - Westchester in High Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.