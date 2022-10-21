Overview of Dr. Lisa Abaid, MD

Dr. Lisa Abaid, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Abaid works at Hoag Gynecologic Oncology in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.