Dr. Lisa Abbott, MD
Dr. Lisa Abbott, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Humboldt General Hospital, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Plumas District Hospital and Renown Regional Medical Center.
Lisa G. Abbott MD A Professional Corp.665 Sierra Rose Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 786-6770
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Humboldt General Hospital
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Plumas District Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Excellent. I have been with Dr. Abbott for years. When she has med students do evaluations, she's always aware and checks their conclusions. She listens and is both businesslike and caring. Highly recommended!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbott accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbott has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Hypoparathyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.
