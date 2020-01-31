Overview of Dr. Lisa Abrams, MD

Dr. Lisa Abrams, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Abrams works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Deerfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.