Dr. Lisa Abramson, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Abramson, MD
Dr. Lisa Abramson, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Abramson's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Beth Israel Cancer Center325 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Morningside1111 Amsterdam Ave # C, New York, NY 10025 Directions
-
3
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E # 3-G, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abramson?
Excellent doctor with excellent bedside manner. Really gave time to explain things clearly and reassure in most patient way. Very understanding of patient anxiety. Provided direct number for follow up questions and answered the phone directly when I called taking time to go over things a second time. Very rare and great combination of skill, availability, and interpersonal skills that is highly appreciated. Highly recommend this doctor!
About Dr. Lisa Abramson, MD
- Radiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1962662221
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Dr. Abramson works at
