Overview of Dr. Lisa Alaish, MD

Dr. Lisa Alaish, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL.



Dr. Alaish works at Florida Foot & Ankle Group in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.