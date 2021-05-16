Dr. Lisa Alaish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alaish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Alaish, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Florida Foot & Ankle Group5211 Curry Ford Rd Ste B, Orlando, FL 32812 Directions (407) 281-1414
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had plantar fasciitis for years. Dr Alaish counseled me on my options and I opted for surgery to relieve the tension on this tendon. Dr Alaish, her staff and everyone involved with the surgery was first class. I healed faster than expected and I was back on my feet ahead of schedule. I can not thank this Doctor for all she has done for me. I wish I had this done years ago. Thank You
- English, Arabic and Bengali
Dr. Alaish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alaish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alaish has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alaish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alaish speaks Arabic and Bengali.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alaish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alaish.
