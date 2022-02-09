Dr. Lisa Amsterdam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amsterdam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Amsterdam, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Amsterdam, MD
Dr. Lisa Amsterdam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University School of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Amsterdam works at
Dr. Amsterdam's Office Locations
-
1
Rockhill Women's Care - Lee's Summit20 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 310, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 378-5182Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Rockhill Women's Care5701 W 119th St Ste 225, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 372-6475Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amsterdam?
I have been a patient of Dr. Amsterdam for around 17 years. She has always been patient, compassionate, willing to answer my questions, and always asks questions about my kids. I struggled with infertility. She patiently educated me about my options. She is such a wonderful doctor and person. I have referred several friends to her. She is wonderful.
About Dr. Lisa Amsterdam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1770568925
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Northwestern University School of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amsterdam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amsterdam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amsterdam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amsterdam works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Amsterdam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amsterdam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amsterdam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amsterdam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.