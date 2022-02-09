Overview of Dr. Lisa Amsterdam, MD

Dr. Lisa Amsterdam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University School of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Amsterdam works at Rockhill Women's Care - Lee's Summit in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.