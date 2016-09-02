Dr. Lisa Amundson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amundson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Amundson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lisa Amundson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cottage Grove, MN.
Dr. Amundson works at
Locations
-
1
Pine Arbor Dental Care6939 Pine Arbor Dr S Ste 104, Cottage Grove, MN 55016 Directions (651) 299-6753
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amundson?
Dr. Amundson is very gentle, thorough, and professional. I have had bad experiences with other Dentists in the area and Dr. "Lisa" has never let me down. Two thumbs up!
About Dr. Lisa Amundson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1134317712
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amundson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amundson accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Amundson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amundson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amundson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Amundson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amundson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amundson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amundson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.