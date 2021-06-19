Dr. Lisa Aquino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aquino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Aquino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Aquino, MD is a Dermatologist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Aquino works at
Locations
Coastal Family Dermatology892 Aerovista Pl Ste 120, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 544-5567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aquino?
Dr. Aquino and her staff are very friendly and caring. She listens to me well and doesn't act rushed during my visit.
About Dr. Lisa Aquino, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1063781557
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aquino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aquino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aquino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aquino has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Contact Dermatitis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aquino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Aquino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aquino.
