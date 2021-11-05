Dr. Lisa Arbesfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbesfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Arbesfeld, MD
Dr. Lisa Arbesfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Lexington-waltham Dermatology Group PC57 Bedford St Ste 201, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (781) 862-2322
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I've seen Dr. Arbesfeld since my kids (now grown) were very small. She is unfailingly kind, supportive and generous. She helped my son through terrible rashes, and both kids went to her for eczema. She has been extremely helpful to me as well. I highly recommend her as a skilled physician with a wonderfully kind and gentle "bedside manner."
About Dr. Lisa Arbesfeld, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1548351679
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
