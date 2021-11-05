See All Dermatologists in Lexington, MA
Dr. Lisa Arbesfeld, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Arbesfeld, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Arbesfeld works at Lexington Waltham Dermatology in Lexington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington-waltham Dermatology Group PC
    57 Bedford St Ste 201, Lexington, MA 02420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 862-2322

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Warts

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 05, 2021
    I've seen Dr. Arbesfeld since my kids (now grown) were very small. She is unfailingly kind, supportive and generous. She helped my son through terrible rashes, and both kids went to her for eczema. She has been extremely helpful to me as well. I highly recommend her as a skilled physician with a wonderfully kind and gentle "bedside manner."
    About Dr. Lisa Arbesfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548351679
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Arbesfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbesfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arbesfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arbesfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arbesfeld works at Lexington Waltham Dermatology in Lexington, MA. View the full address on Dr. Arbesfeld’s profile.

    Dr. Arbesfeld has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arbesfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbesfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbesfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arbesfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arbesfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

