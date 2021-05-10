Dr. Lisa Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Bailey, MD
Dr. Lisa Bailey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairhope, AL.
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
Urology Associates of Mobile8720 Fairhope Ave, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-2241
University Urology150 S Ingleside St, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 660-5930
University Urology3290 Dauphin St Ste 400, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 660-5930
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She performed my vasectomy. This is a procedure that I was highly worried about and had been putting off for 5 years, due to fear/anxiety/worry. Dr. Bailey was amazing. I would highly recommend her. She was kind, efficient, empathetic, and excellent. She listened to my concerns, formulated a plan, and executed with better than I had ever assumed possible precision.
About Dr. Lisa Bailey, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1265791123
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
