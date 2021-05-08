Dr. Bajpayee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Bajpayee, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Bajpayee, MD
Dr. Lisa Bajpayee, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dorchester, MA.
Dr. Bajpayee's Office Locations
SMG Pulmonary Medicine at Carney Hospital 2nd floo2100 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02124 Directions (617) 296-4012Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 800 Washington St Ste 105, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 769-4000
Rizwan Khan736 Cambridge St, Boston, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Carney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First and foremost, Dr. Bajpayee was extremely thorough! She was very informed about my husband's pre and post condition, and took cogent notes during our visit. She also took the time to understand our family history, and was fully engaged at every aspect of the appointment. Finally, she was very kind and demonstrated a profound sense of cultural competence and cultural humility. My husband and I left feeling highly respected and completely informed. This was truly one of the best visits we've ever experienced, and highly recommend Dr. Bajpayee without reservation.
About Dr. Lisa Bajpayee, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1851658801
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajpayee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajpayee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajpayee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajpayee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajpayee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajpayee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.