Dr. Lisa Baker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Lisa Baker, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bloomington, IN.
Locations
Baker Family Dentistry PC4217 E 3rd St, Bloomington, IN 47401 Directions (812) 558-0311
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Baker three times in the past year, and each time I have been pleased with the attentiveness Dr. Baker and her staff give their clients, starting right at the entrance with the very friendly and helpful receptionist. For the first time ever I was able to have surface cavities filled without the use of pain numbing shots and without pain. Dr. Baker and her assistants have explained what I would feel and allowed me to test it out for just a second first to be sure I was ok with it. They walked me through each step they would be doing ahead of time so I didn't have to be surprised by anything, which I greatly appreciated. As most of the time, I have been in a room with multiple chairs and patients, I have been very impressed with how respectful and efficient Dr. Baker and her team are with each patient.
About Dr. Lisa Baker, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1083724058
Dr. Baker speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
