Overview of Dr. Lisa Balduf, MD

Dr. Lisa Balduf, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Balduf works at New Mexico Oncology Hematology Consultants Ltd. in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.