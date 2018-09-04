See All Neurologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Lisa Banchik, MD

Neurology
2.4 (34)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lisa Banchik, MD

Dr. Lisa Banchik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Banchik works at Neurology Centers Of Palm Beach in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Banchik's Office Locations

    Neurology Centers of Palm Beach
    5458 Town Center Rd Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 392-2950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon

2.4
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(22)
Sep 04, 2018
Great Dr.!! I never had a problem getting an appointment and she goes over everything with you and addresses all your concerns. I HIGHLY recommend her. Staff is nice too. They have massage therapists there.
Deborah Cimino in Boca , FL — Sep 04, 2018
About Dr. Lisa Banchik, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699705863
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Miami / School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lisa Banchik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banchik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Banchik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Banchik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Banchik works at Neurology Centers Of Palm Beach in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Banchik’s profile.

Dr. Banchik has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banchik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Banchik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banchik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banchik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banchik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.