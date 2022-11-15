Dr. Lisa Bellin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Bellin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Bellin, MD
Dr. Lisa Bellin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Bellin works at
Dr. Bellin's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas West Breast Surgery4230 Harding Pike Ste 530, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-1260
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Franklin3301 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 101, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 814-7800
-
3
Saint Thomas Medical Partners (Endo)2004 Hayes St Ste 140, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-5887Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bellin?
Very professional very caring and made sure I understood all options available to me.The office as a whole made you feel taken care of.
About Dr. Lisa Bellin, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497739817
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bellin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellin works at
Dr. Bellin speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.