Dr. Lisa Blackburn, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Cherry Hill, NJ
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lisa Blackburn, MD

Dr. Lisa Blackburn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Va School Of Med Health Sys Charlottesville Va 22908.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blackburn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1101 Kings Hwy N Ste 208, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 21, 2018
    Best psychiatrist out there , TRULY cares and takes time with each patient. Listens, picks up on things and is very insightful and empathetic. Easy to talk to. I’ve been to 3 others I’d NEVER return after meeting this doctor . Been with her over 5 years.
    Lindsay in NJ — Sep 21, 2018
    About Dr. Lisa Blackburn, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538127345
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Va School Of Med Health Sys Charlottesville Va 22908
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Blackburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blackburn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blackburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackburn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

