Overview

Dr. Lisa Bledsoe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health.



Dr. Bledsoe works at Riverview Health Physicians Primary Care Noble Creek in Noblesville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.