Dr. Lisa Boardman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boardman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Boardman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Boardman, MD
Dr. Lisa Boardman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Boardman works at
Dr. Boardman's Office Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boardman?
About Dr. Lisa Boardman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366414559
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|University Of Fl College Of Med
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boardman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boardman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boardman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boardman works at
Dr. Boardman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boardman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boardman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boardman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.