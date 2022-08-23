Dr. Lisa Bodon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Bodon, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Bodon, MD
Dr. Lisa Bodon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Bodon works at
Dr. Bodon's Office Locations
Valley Urology72650 Fred Waring Dr Ste 104, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 346-1133
Las Palmas Obgyn Inc72027 Highway 111 Ste A, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 323-9309
Las Palmas Obstetrics/Gyncology555 E Tachevah Dr Ste 2W201, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 323-9309
Ucr Palm Springs - El Mirador Practice1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E425, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 778-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bodon is a very caring and knowledgeable doctor when it comes to menopause. I have been struggling with symptoms and she listened and was able to reassure me that most symptoms can be treated with HRT. I felt respected and understood. She has been great!
About Dr. Lisa Bodon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Temple Univ Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodon has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bodon speaks Spanish.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.