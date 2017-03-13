Dr. Cross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisa Cross, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Cross, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Nc Correctional Institution for Women1034 Bragg St, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 743-3632
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Bookert for many years , she is excellent . Lisa will take the time to talk with her patient to find out the cause of the problem , she treats you like family . I would without any any hesitation recommend her for your medical needs.
About Dr. Lisa Cross, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194857763
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
