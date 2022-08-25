Dr. Lisa Borkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Borkowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Borkowski, MD
Dr. Lisa Borkowski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Borkowski works at
Dr. Borkowski's Office Locations
1
Mansfield Office466 S Trimble Rd, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (614) 339-8500
2
Lancaster Office618 Pleasantville Rd Ste 302, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (614) 339-8500
3
Zanesville Office2935 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (614) 339-8500
4
Mt Vernon Office1355 Yauger Rd, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 Directions (614) 339-8500
5
Chillicothe Office159 E 2nd St, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (614) 339-8500
6
Arena Office262 Neil Ave Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 339-8500
7
Midwest Retina Inc.6655 Post Rd Ste A, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 339-8500
8
East Office150 Taylor Station Rd Ste 250, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (314) 339-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is so knowledgeable professional and makes you feel so comfortable
About Dr. Lisa Borkowski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1033104435
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Univ
- Northwestern Mcgaw
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
