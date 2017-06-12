See All Podiatrists in Pleasanton, CA
Dr. Lisa Breuner, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lisa Breuner, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Pleasanton, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lisa Breuner, DPM

Dr. Lisa Breuner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Physicians Community Hospital Reconstructive Foot Surgery

Dr. Breuner works at Lisa M Breuner MD Inc in Pleasanton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Greer, DPM
Dr. James Greer, DPM
4.6 (101)
View Profile

Dr. Breuner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa M Breuner MD Inc
    4456 Black Ave Ste 100, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 416-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Multiple Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Breuner?

    Jun 12, 2017
    Have been coming to Dr. Breuner for many years now and have been very pleased with the experience. I have severe feet troubles which are not "repairable" in today's medicine. She has been very helpful in trying to make me as comfortable as possible. I have gone to many other dr's before, I am sticking with this office until I retire and move away from CA.
    sore feet in Danville, CA — Jun 12, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Breuner, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lisa Breuner, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Breuner to family and friends

    Dr. Breuner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Breuner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lisa Breuner, DPM.

    About Dr. Lisa Breuner, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215940283
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Physicians Community Hospital Reconstructive Foot Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Florida Hospital Orlando
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Breuner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breuner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breuner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breuner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breuner works at Lisa M Breuner MD Inc in Pleasanton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Breuner’s profile.

    Dr. Breuner has seen patients for Bunion, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breuner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Breuner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breuner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breuner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breuner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lisa Breuner, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.