Dr. Lisa Breuner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Physicians Community Hospital Reconstructive Foot Surgery
Lisa M Breuner MD Inc
Dr. Breuner's Office Locations
Lisa M Breuner MD Inc4456 Black Ave Ste 100, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 416-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Have been coming to Dr. Breuner for many years now and have been very pleased with the experience. I have severe feet troubles which are not "repairable" in today's medicine. She has been very helpful in trying to make me as comfortable as possible. I have gone to many other dr's before, I am sticking with this office until I retire and move away from CA.
About Dr. Lisa Breuner, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1215940283
Education & Certifications
- Physicians Community Hospital Reconstructive Foot Surgery
- Florida Hospital Orlando
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breuner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breuner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breuner has seen patients for Bunion, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breuner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Breuner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breuner.
